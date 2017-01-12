SCMPD seeking suspect in Dec. 31 armed robbery on Ogeechee Rd.

The Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Dept.’s Robbery Unit needs the public’s help to identify a suspect involved in an armed robbery on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, at a store in the 3000 block of Ogeechee Road.

Metro units responded to the site around 7 p.m. after reports of an armed robbery. The suspect reportedly entered the building and pointed a gun at store employees and demanded cash.

Employees gave the suspect cash, who then fled an unknown direction. No injuries were reported.

The suspect is described as a black male standing between five feet eight inches and five feet nine inches tall with a slim build. During the incident the suspect wore a red hooded jacket, a partial red face covering, faded blue jeans and red shoes.

Any information regarding the suspect’s identity should be forwarded to the SCMPD tip line at 912.525.3124. Information may also be forwarded to CrimeStoppers at 912.234.2020. Tipsters remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.

The following is actual surveillance footage of the crime:

