Consider This Editorial: Good News 1/12/17

Plenty of the news we covered this week was good, and we start with a new program at the Habersham YMCA which is aiming to improve its service to differently abled people in the community.

The Y has partnered with the Get Excited and Move Program for Parkinson's patients and will introduce a new class for people suffering from movement disorders at the end of the month. Move On: Music, Rhythm, and Movement will be yoga-based, but will incorporate dexterity activities such as walking on rope ladders.

Some local girls are making their marks in science and math. MakeHer Mentor is a group of sixth through eighth-grade girls who get together after school to learn all about coding. The STEM Academy girls meet for six weekly sessions to give them hands-on activities in computer science. The program focuses on girls to help level the playing field when it comes to engineering.

But the Boys from BC are keeping up as well. The school cut the ribbon and moved into the first phase of its new STEM wing last week. This is the largest improvement and expansion to the BC campus in more than a half-century. The facility will enable Benedictine to offer enhanced instruction in Science, Technology, Engineering and Math, providing a broader STEM background and greater opportunities to BC students now and into the future.

Those are just a few of the Good News stories from this week. If you have a Good News story or video to share, please send it to us at goodnews@wtoc.com.

