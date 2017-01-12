Brooklet man denied bond on child molestation charges

A Brooklet man is behind bars without bond after the Bulloch County Sheriff's Office say the man has been sexually assaulting an 11-year-old girl over the past few years.

Gerardo Velez-Sanchez, 31, is charged with rape, aggravated child molestation, incest and enticing a child for indecent purposes.

The Bulloch County Sheriff's Office says the victim came forward to a school resource deputy which lead to Velez-Sanchez's arrest.

