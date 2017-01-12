Suspects on the loose after stealing over $9K worth Ulta merchandise in Bluffton

Beaufort County investigators are looking for three suspects who stole over $9,000 worth of merchandise from Ulta Beauty on Fording Island Road, in Bluffton.

The trio was caught on surveillance video going into the store on Jan. 11, at 11:38 a.m., and filling shopping bags with over 100 bottles of perfume and cologne. Investigators say they left the store, headed in an unknown direction, without paying for the items - which came to a whopping total of $9390.

Two suspects, one in a blue track suit, the other in a red shirt, are males, but the gender of the suspect in the yellow track suit is unknown. If you have any information about this individual, please contact Cpl. C. Gibson at 843.255.3310. You can also call Beaufort County Dispatch at 843.524.2777.

