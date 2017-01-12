Man dies after motorcycle-involved wreck in Toombs County

(Update: Jan. 24, 2017): According to the Toombs County Sheriff’s Office, Petty Todd Scott from Lyons succumbed to his injuries Monday sustained from a motorcycle wreck on Jan. 11.

---------------------------------------

An investigation is underway in Toombs County after a wreck involving a motorcycle seriously injured a 47-year-old man.

It happened at the intersection of Highway 1 and Highway 15 at John's Country Junction. Investigators say Petty Todd Scott of Lyons was driving south on Highway 1 when a vehicle traveling north on Highway 15 struck his motorcycle.

The driver of the motorcycle was airlifted to Memorial. There is no update on his condition at this time.

Georgia State Patrol and the Toombs County Sheriff's Office are in charge of the investigation.

