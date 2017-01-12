Elderly man killed after being hit by car in Toombs County

A man has died as a result of being hit by a car while walking to church Wednesday afternoon, in Toombs County.

The Toombs County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene at Georgia Highway 86 West and Georgia Highway 152, around 5:20 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found 80-year-old Francs M. Frost dead on the scene. The driver of the vehicle said she did not see him when she came over the hill and hit him with the passenger front side of her vehicle.

The family of Mr. Frost says he was walking to church due to his car being broken down.

Georgia State Patrol and the Toombs County Sheriff's Office are investigating.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.