Diverging diamond closures begin Friday at SR 21, I-95 intersection

By Tesia Reed, Reporter
By Clinton Hinely, Digital
PORT WENTWORTH, GA (WTOC) -

Preparation work is going on now in Port Wentworth as workers get ready for a huge construction job at the State Route 21 and Interstate 95 intersection.

The intersection is set to be closed for the entire weekend, starting at 9 p.m. Friday night. While it may be a headache for drivers this weekend, it’s supposed to alleviate traffic issues in the future. 

"Almost all of our officers will be on duty over this period just to make sure we have ample protection on both sides of 95 as our town is kind of split in the middle. We have fire services and EMS services that will be on the north side on 95 and on the southside so that no matter what happens we will be equipped and able to take care of it," said Sgt. Kenny McDonald, Port Wentworth Police. 

WATCH: The video below is presented by the Georgia Department of Transportation as a model for how the Diverging Diamond Interchange will look. 

The construction was supposed to take place in December before Christmas but was rescheduled due to weather. But everything looks good and they will be closing the entire intersection to drivers so they can put in the Diverging Diamond Design.

Developers say the $6.3 million design that should improve traffic is more time effective and less expensive than having to widen SR 21 and rebuilding the I-95 overpass.

"I do work in Savannah sometimes, if there is no traffic on the weekends it will take me 20 minutes. If there's traffic in the afternoon or early morning, it's going 45 and that’s a big difference in time for me,” said Effingham County resident Jerry Showalter.

"It will be closed at 9 p.m. on Friday, and if everything goes as scheduled, will be open Sunday at 8 p.m., and once we open it, it will go into the configuration of the diverging diamond interchange," said GDOT’s Jill Nagel.

The Exit 109 ramps will be open to traffic with only right-hand turns on and off of SR 21.

Once complete the diverging diamond design will be new and unique for the driver because they will have to cross traffic to the opposite side of the road across the interchange. This is supposed to help with traffic and accidents in this area.

