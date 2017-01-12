Good News: Art meets technology

Some art is the product of what's available, even if it's available in an entirely different world.

"Artists often use new technologies, new tools as they come along,’’ said Harry Delorme, Senior Curator for Education for Telfair Museums. “And I think that's one of the exciting things about Pulse is we're able to highlight some of the amazing new tools available to artists.’’

The real highlight of the 11th Annual Pulse Art and Technology at the Jepson Center this weekend is the artwork created using technologies such as artificial intelligence, data, and video games.

They are final products that reach across what used to be clearly defined lines and minds.

"You see artists embracing technology tools, but you also see people from the tech side and doing creative projects,’’ said Delorme. “So yeah, I think these two worlds have really come together, especially in the last 20 years.

“A lot of people think technology is something they can consume, that they can buy an iPhone or play a video game, but I'd like them to see there's more to it than that; that there's a whole creative field behind these things.''

Examples of art meeting technology will be at the Jepson through Sunday for you to see, sometimes touch, and definitely experience.

"You can talk like a dinosaur, you can see what you'd look like as a cubist painting, play some really exciting games and hopefully learn a little something in the process,’’ Delorme said of some of the artworks at the festival. “I hope we're going to inspire people and I hope we're going to surprise people. I hope we're going to help them see technology in a creative new way. So many ways to use it.''

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.