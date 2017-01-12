Ribbon cutting held for Beaufort Digital Corridor

The city of Beaufort is unveiling its newest push to foster both local and tech businesses.

Modeled after the Charleston Digital Corridor, Beaufort's Digital Corridor will offer work spaces for up and coming businesses, offering them the fastest technology and all the tools they need to launch a successful start-up.

The corridor is in a building currently owned by the city. Renovations started over the summer, but six months and $250,000 later, the corridor already has two leases signed and is in negotiations with a few others. City council explained the benefits of this business incubator in city limits.

"Most of our employment is in tourism, or military or service trades, and there's nothing wrong with that, but there is strength in diversity, and we've got to get better at creating higher wage jobs for those of us who live here, but those of us who have to have a job here, so this initiative helps connect those into technology on a more formal basis," said Beaufort City Council member, Stephen Murray.

Office spaces range $300 a month for a 12-month lease, but you can also purchase a membership to have access to the facility.

Click here for more information.

