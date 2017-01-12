Georgia lawmakers frustrated over federal aid for Hurricane Matthew

Some Georgia lawmakers say they're frustrated with how long it's taking to get federal help for local victims of Hurricane Matthew.

State Representative Bill Hitchens, the former state director of Homeland Security, says he and others are watching the process but says he doesn't understand how states with similar damage get different levels of relief.

"It's a difficult process and sometimes I wonder if they don't make the rules up as they go along,” said Rep. Hitchens.

Preliminary damage assessments by FEMA showed nearly $53 million in eligible storm recovery costs in Georgia. But two months after the storm, that number nearly doubled, to almost $100 million.

