Tormenta FC names new head coach

John Miglarese was presented as the new head coach for Tormenta FC on Tuesday.

He's coached on the college level and a team in the PDL last year. He's also a former Georgia Southern soccer player.

"When this conversation started, I frankly didn't have to do a whole lot of research, I knew what I was getting into because I knew the people I was going to be working with, I knew the community where I was going to be working,” said Miglarese.

Ben Freakley, who served as the team's general manager and head coach last season, will retain his role of GM.

Season two gets underway in Statesboro this spring.

