Middle school students inducted into SCCPSS Junior Police Academy

Nearly 40 local middle school students were inducted into a brand new Junior Police Academy.

Students from four Savannah-Chatham County schools will now learn as much as possible about what it's like to work in law enforcement.

They'll go through a six-week training program made up of classes and hands-on experience.

The Board of Education Police chief says the students will learn much more than what's on paper

"At a time right now when there are a great divide and distrust with police, this is the opportunity for us to bond with our youth, create those relationships to help them learn about the criminal justice process, how to make wise decisions so they won't wind up on the wrong side of the criminal justice system,” said Chief Terry Enoch.

Chief Enoch says the plan moving forward with the Junior Police Academy is to expand the program to include students from all middle and K-8 schools.

