Savannah EOA hosts 45th annual MLK observance

Celebrating the life and legacy of Martin Luther King, Jr.

Tuesday, Savannah's Economic Opportunity Authority held its 45th annual Community Observance Program. It dates back to before the national holiday was even established.

Since 1972, they've continued to honor King by recognizing him along with some outstanding community members.

Among the five people honored this year is the late Reverend Clementa Pinckney.

"Martin Luther King was very significant in changing the way many Americans looked at an entire community. He was a vision for change, positive change in the community. Not just this community, but around the country and around the world,” said EOA Deputy Director Terry Tolbert.

