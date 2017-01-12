McIntosh Co. Sheriff's Office seeking info on missing man

The McIntosh County Sheriff’s Office and the family of Cesar Pinkney are seeking information on his whereabouts.

Pinkney has reportedly not been seen since Jan. 6. The McIntosh County Sheriff’s Office does not consider his disappearance to be suspicious at this time.

If you have any information on Pinkney’s location, please call dispatch at 912.437.3912.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.