Metro Police say missing Savannah woman is safe

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -

Savannah-Chatham Metro Police say a missing Savannah woman who was last seen Monday, Jan. 9, is safe. 

Police say Samantha Richter showed up at SCMPD Headquarters on Friday. 

