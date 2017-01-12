Special keg-tapping party at Southern Barrel Brewery

A keg-tapping party for a cause. Tuesday night, people poured into Bluffton's Southern Barrel Brewery.

Proceeds from a special ale going to the Lowcountry Foundation for Wounded Military Heroes.

Last year, the brewery donated a brewmaster experience to the foundation's auction. The people who won it got to brew a special ale at the brewery in December.

The beer, also known as "Screamer 1100," was introduced to the public. The best part: All proceeds go straight back to the foundation.

"At 6 o'clock, Walt, the head brewmaster poured the four celebrity beers and handed them off to the four guys that brewed the ale and then we opened up the taps for everybody that came tonight. We got a great turnout. The support's been phenomenal,” said Joe Grimm, with the Lowcountry Foundation for Wounded Military Heroes.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.