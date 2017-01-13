Weekend closure scheduled on Ga Hwy 144 in Richmond Hill - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Weekend closure scheduled on Ga Hwy 144 in Richmond Hill

By Jennifer Lifsey, Digital Producer
Connect
RICHMOND HILL, GA (WTOC) -

Georgia Highway 144 in Richmond Hill will be closed at the railroad tracks by City Hall beginning at 9 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 13.

The road will be closed in both directions from Richard Davis Drive to Frances Meeks Way. Businesses will remain open.

The closure is expected to last until 5 p.m. Sunday evening. Significant delays are expected.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly