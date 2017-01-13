2 men charged with sexual exploitation of children in Glynn County

The Glynn County Police Department says it conducted a search warrant at a home on the 100 block of Tupelo Circle and arrested two men on sexual exploitation charges.

Officials say arrested 35-year-old Jonathan Lesley and 32-year-old Joshua Russell. They say Lesley was charged with one count of sexual exploitation of children for distributing child pornography. Russell was charged with one count of sexual exploitation of children for being in possession of child pornography.

