GSP investigates pedestrian death in Toombs County

The Burton Fire District has received over 1,000 emergency calls to date in 2017. Roughly 20 of these calls were for structure fires and 96 of the calls involved car accidents. Of those 96 calls, 51 resulted in injuries.More >>
Winston Hencely, a young soldier who was injured in Afghanistan in November came home to a huge Effingham County welcome on Saturday.More >>
The Tybee Island Police Department arrested a 14-year-old boy Friday night after he bought a gun from an undercover officer.More >>
The Burton Fire District has responded to four wrecks in less than 24 hours, at the start of the Easter weekend.More >>
