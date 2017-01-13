GSP investigates pedestrian death in Toombs County

The Georgia State Patrol and the Toombs County Sheriff's Office are investigating a pedestrian death.

Shortly before 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at Georgia Highway 86 and Georgia Highway 152, deputies found 88-year-old Frances Frost in a ditch.

The driver involved told deputies that she did not see Frost in her lane as she came over hill and hit him on the passenger front side of her car.

Family members say that Frost was walking to church.

