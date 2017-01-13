Wreck cleared on Hwy 21 near Goshen Rd in Rincon

If you typically see flooding in your neighborhood, it could be even more severe this week due to heavy rainfall from Tropical Storm Colin. Tidal flooding is possible Monday night at high tide on Highway 80, which could impact your travel options. If we do see this flooding, no one will be able to travel in or out of Tybee Island will not be able to travel along 80. Police will turn you around until the road has completely cleared. The effe...

Are you getting ready to hit the roads? Are you stuck in traffic wondering what's going on? Looking for a detour?

Georgia Route 25 is closing on Sunday, June 19, for emergency repairs of the historic Savannah River Houlihan Bridge, the only operational turnstile trestle bridge in the state.

A serious wreck caused some major delays on Georgia Hwy 21 near Goshen Road in Rincon Friday morning.

Georgia State Patrol troopers and Rincon Fire responded to the two-vehicle crash around 6 a.m. Friday morning involving a pickup truck and a semi truck. Two people were transported with what troopers describe as somewhat serious injuries. Both were traveling southbound when the collision occurred.

The wreck was cleared around 7:30 a.m. Traffic is now getting back to normal in the area.

The cause of the wreck is under investigation.

