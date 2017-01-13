Wreck cleared on Hwy 21 near Goshen Rd in Rincon - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

By Jennifer Lifsey, Digital Producer
RINCON, GA (WTOC) -

A serious wreck caused some major delays on Georgia Hwy 21 near Goshen Road in Rincon Friday morning.

Georgia State Patrol troopers and Rincon Fire responded to the two-vehicle crash around 6 a.m. Friday morning involving a pickup truck and a semi truck. Two people were transported with what troopers describe as somewhat serious injuries. Both were traveling southbound when the collision occurred.

The wreck was cleared around 7:30 a.m. Traffic is now getting back to normal in the area.

The cause of the wreck is under investigation.

