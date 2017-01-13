National Park Service honors Reconstruction Era in Beaufort County

President Obama designated three new national monuments, and one is located in the Lowcountry.

The first National Park Service established a monument dedicated to the Reconstruction Era in Beaufort County. The monument includes sites in St. Helena Island, Beaufort and Port Royal.

South Carolina representative James Clyburn, a longtime advocate of the Reconstruction monument, thanked the President for addressing the importance of that time period and hopes to expand the monument over time.

