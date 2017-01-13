Courthouse evacuation drill takes place in downtown Savannah

The Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department is on the scene of a shooting that has 54th and Barnard streets closed. Police say a 34-year-old male was shot. No word on his condition. Investigators are on scene. Stay with WTOC as we update this developing story. Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.More >>
The Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department is on the scene of a shooting that has 54th and Barnard streets closed. Police say a 34-year-old male was shot. No word on his condition. Investigators are on scene. Stay with WTOC as we update this developing story. Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.More >>
The Burton Fire District has received over 1,000 emergency calls to date in 2017. Roughly 20 of these calls were for structure fires and 96 of the calls involved car accidents. Of those 96 calls, 51 resulted in injuries.More >>
The Burton Fire District has received over 1,000 emergency calls to date in 2017. Roughly 20 of these calls were for structure fires and 96 of the calls involved car accidents. Of those 96 calls, 51 resulted in injuries.More >>
Winston Hencely, a young soldier who was injured in Afghanistan in November came home to a huge Effingham County welcome on Saturday.More >>
Winston Hencely, a young soldier who was injured in Afghanistan in November came home to a huge Effingham County welcome on Saturday.More >>
The Tybee Island Police Department arrested a 14-year-old boy Friday night after he bought a gun from an undercover officer.More >>
The Tybee Island Police Department arrested a 14-year-old boy Friday night after he bought a gun from an undercover officer.More >>