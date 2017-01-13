Courthouse evacuation drill takes place in downtown Savannah

The Chatham County Occupational Safety & Risk Management office conducted an Evacuation Drill at the Chatham County Courthouse on Montgomery Street Friday morning.

The purpose of this exercise was to provide the Chatham County Courthouse employees, the general public, and visitors with a plan that will insure a safe and orderly evacuation or lockdown in the event of a fire, bomb threat, natural disaster, or any other emergency.

The exercise was completed and all employees, general public and visitors were allowed back in the courthouse at 9:45 a.m.

Employees are now being allowed back into the Judicial Center. #JustAFireDrill @WTOC11 pic.twitter.com/nIhsB25tCH — Jarvis Robertson (@WTOCJarvis) January 13, 2017

