Pedestrian struck by vehicle at Liberty, E. Broad streets

Savannah-Chatham Metro Police responded to the scene of an accident Friday morning after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle on Liberty Street.

It happened around 10:15 a.m. Friday morning at Liberty and East Broad streets. Police say the pedestrian was in the crosswalk but did not have the right of way at the time. They were transported to the hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The scene is now clear and the driver is not facing charges at this time.

