'The Price is Right Live' comes to Savannah Wednesday

“The Price is Right Live” is coming to the Johnny Mercer Theatre at the Savannah Civic Center on Wednesday, March 22.

The world famous daytime game show will give audience members a chance to “come on down” and win. Prizes may include appliances, vacations and possibly a brand new car.

Audience members can expect classic games including Cliffhangers, Plinko, The Big Wheel, and even the fabulous Showcase.

The show will begin at 7:30 p.m., however, tickets to the show have sold out.

Next up, the show will head to Florence, South Carolina. For additional information, click here.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.