SCMPD issues 2016 homicide breakdown

Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division (CID) initiated a total of 50 homicide investigations in 2016. The agency’s 2016 homicides are divided into three status categories: cleared by arrest, open and exceptional clearance.

In 2016, 38 homicide cases were cleared. Thirty-six homicide cases were cleared by arrest. Two were exceptionally cleared. Eight of the 2016 homicide arrests were for cases opened in prior years.

Currently, 20 homicide cases opened in 2016 remain under investigation.

In 2016, the SCMPD’s jurisdiction experienced three fewer homicides than 2015. The agency had a homicide clearance rate of 76% in 2016. As of 2015, the national homicide clearance rate is 61.5%.