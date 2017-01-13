SCMPD issues 2016 homicide breakdown

If you heard some mo-town music down on River Street Sunday, you caught part of a great event.More >>
If you heard some mo-town music down on River Street Sunday, you caught part of a great event.More >>
One of the largest crowds ever taking in Easter service at the Cathedral in Savannah Sunday morning.More >>
One of the largest crowds ever taking in Easter service at the Cathedral in Savannah Sunday morning.More >>
The Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department is on the scene of a shooting that has 54th and Barnard streets closed. Police say a 34-year-old male was shot. No word on his condition. Investigators are on scene. Stay with WTOC as we update this developing story. Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.More >>
The Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department is on the scene of a shooting that has 54th and Barnard streets closed. Police say a 34-year-old male was shot. No word on his condition. Investigators are on scene. Stay with WTOC as we update this developing story. Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.More >>
For many veterans, one of the toughest obstacles they face isn't in any war zone, it's what happens when they return home from service and try to readjust to civilian life.More >>
For many veterans, one of the toughest obstacles they face isn't in any war zone, it's what happens when they return home from service and try to readjust to civilian life.More >>