WATCH: 2017 Savannah Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade

Join WTOC as we live stream the 2017 City of Savannah Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade!

The parade begins at 10 a.m. from the intersection of East Broad and Liberty Streets.

The staging area for the parade is located between East Broad Street and Price Street, from Liberty Street to Gwinnett Street. Staging area streets will close to vehicular traffic at 6 a.m.

[LOOK: Live road closure map below]

The parade travels north on East Broad to Oglethorpe Avenue, west on Oglethorpe to Price Street, north on Price to Broughton Street, west on Broughton to MLK Jr. Boulevard, and then south on MLK Jr. Boulevard to Anderson Street where it will begin to disband.

The disband area is located along Anderson and May Streets. Parade route streets will close to vehicular traffic at 9:45 a.m.

Impacted streets will remain closed until the parade has cleared the area.

Vehicles traveling to locations in the City of Savannah north of Broughton Street should enter from either I-516 or President Street. Vehicular traffic will not be able to cross Broughton Street heading north until after the Parade has cleared.

Traffic is expected to be impacted until approximately 3 p.m. on parade day.

