Chatham Co. Board of Commissioners to amend 'Enabling Act'

The Chatham County Board of Commissioners is working to be more transparent in the way they consider and make appointments to county positions.

The board held a special meeting Friday to amend the "Enabling Act," to formally establish the way they make those appointments. They will now discuss those candidates in Executive Session, which is closed to the public, and then add the nominations to the public agenda in the next commission meeting to be voted on. That way, the public can see who is being considered for a position well ahead of the actual public vote.

"I think it's more openness, and it puts us without debate in compliance with state law that requires meetings to be open, accessible to the public, and there shall be no votes behind closed doors," said Al Scott, Chatham County Commission, Chair.

Votes on county appointments have always been open to the public, but this amendment will make sure they are voted on in a regularly scheduled meeting.

