Montgomery Co. Schools seek grant for early reading program

Do you read to your kids? It could make a big difference in their success when they get to school.

One county is hoping to get a mobile reading room on the road to reach two and three-year-olds, as well as the parents who might need a helping hand.

Montgomery County wants to get a new mobile classroom up and running to help youngsters before they ever reach elementary school. Listening to stories in kindergarten helps four-year-olds get excited about learning to read for themselves. Montgomery County's school superintendent has an idea called The Eagle Express. It would be part classroom and part book mobile. Besides engaging little ones, the teacher could help parents learn the importance of reading to their children. The superintendent says they're looking for grants that will help them get this going tax free and open doors for families all over the county.

"This could go from mentoring the parents to having parent workshops on the bus. During the summer, we could have remedial programs out there in the county," said High Kight, Montgomery County School Superintendent.

They believe this could get children on the road to success even sooner.

