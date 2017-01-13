Coastal Empire Fair not coming to Ottawa Farms in Bloomingdale

What does the future hold for the Coastal Empire Fair? We are one step closer to finding out after a meeting Thursday night in Bloomingdale.

Public provides feedback at Bloomingdale City Hall on potential Coastal Empire Fair move

The Coastal Empire Fair will not be taking place at Ottawa Farms in Bloomingdale this year.

Bloomingdale City Administrator Charles Akridge tells us that the request for a permit by the Exchange Club of Savannah has been withdrawn.

He tells us the Bloomingdale plan did not work due to concerns from citizens over traffic and security.

