Coastal Empire Fair not coming to Ottawa Farms in Bloomingdale

BLOOMINGDALE, GA (WTOC) -

The Coastal Empire Fair will not be taking place at Ottawa Farms in Bloomingdale this year.

Bloomingdale City Administrator Charles Akridge tells us that the request for a permit by the Exchange Club of Savannah has been withdrawn.

He tells us the Bloomingdale plan did not work due to concerns from citizens over traffic and security.

