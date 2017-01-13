Town halls being held to discuss Georgia Southern, Armstrong State consolidation plans

The Georgia Southern/Armstrong merger is part of a five-year, statewide effort by the University System of Georgia to save millions of dollars by consolidating schools and resources.

Georgia Southern and Armstrong State universities will hold town hall meetings to provide an opportunity for students, faculty, staff and members of the community to discuss details on the consolidation of the two schools.

The two meetings will be held on Thursday, Jan. 19. One on Georgia Southern's campus, the other on the campus of Armstrong State.

The meeting at Georgia Southern will begin at 1:30 p.m. at the Performing Arts Center (PAC) at 847 Plant Drive in Statesboro. GSU President Dr. Jaimie Hebert, Armstrong President Linda Bleicken will be in attendance with representatives from the University System of Georgia.

The meeting on the Armstrong State campus will begin at 4:30 p.m. at the Fine Arts Auditorium at 11935 Abercorn St. in Savannah. Both university presidents, along with members of the University System of Georgia, will be in attendance.

The meetings will be available to view on livestream, and you can click here to watch.

