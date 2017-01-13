Good News: Charity beer for military foundation

A Bluffton brewery is raising a glass and some money to benefit the Lowcountry Foundation for Wounded Military Heroes, an organization that takes care of soldiers wounded in combat.

The Southern Barrel Brewing Company introduced a special brew last night in honor of the Lowcountry military heroes. The beer, named "Screamer 11,000'' was designed by Southern Barrel patrons who won a brewing experience at auction.

“I come here quite frequently and I can honestly say this is the busiest I have seen it in a long time. Our community has been so generous, they come out in numbers to support our wounded heroes. And knowing that our organization is 100 percent volunteer run I think really makes a big difference. They know that the money is staying local, it's helping our soldiers that have been wounded, a lot of purple heart recipients and this group continues to grow each and every year," said Joe Grimm, the founder of the Lowcountry Foundation for Wounded Military Heroes.

Screamer 11,000 got its name from the man who bought the brewing experience. He also bought his wife a sky-diving experience, where she was to jump from 11,000 feet.

All sales of the Belgian style strong ale benefited the foundation and when the keg was tapped, the Bluffton community poured on the support for wounded soldiers.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.