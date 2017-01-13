South State Bank donates $10,000 to America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia

$10,000 to stock the pantry!

South State Bank making a generous donation to America's Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia. The organization was wiped clean following Hurricane Matthew.

In fact, during the first ten days after the storm, Second Harvest provided more than 231,000 pounds of food to those in need.

Executive Director Mary Jane Crouch tells us this money will go a long way.

"A lot of the food is actually donated to the food bank, but what happens is we have to pay for the transportation to get it here. So by enabling us to do that, we can bring more food to get in. There are around 157,000 people in our area, Coastal Georgia, that live at risk for hunger,” said Crouch.

Crouch says this donation helps replenish the Second Harvest warehouse to provide food during the winter months.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.