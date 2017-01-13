Veterans camp out to fight homelessness

Starting Friday night, local veterans are teaming up with those across the United States to raise awareness.

Members of local Veterans of Foreign Wars are set up outside of VFW Post 660 on Highway 17. They're accepting donations of all sorts, all weekend long, to donate right back to homeless veterans.

"Many of us have come back from being in the service and they can't adapt to the civilian life and they become homeless,” said veteran, Rick McAree.

"No matter what your situation is, how you became homeless, that's none of my concern. My concern is that if you served your country, there is no reason that you need to be getting your meals out of a dumpster,” said veteran, Bill Gaskin.

The guys will be out there all weekend long.

If you want to drop off a donation, they're asking for non-perishable food, cash, clothes and gift cards.

