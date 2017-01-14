Hwy 21 at I-95 in Port Wentworth shut down until Sunday night

Bulloch Street is back open between West 39th and West 40th streets following a "shots fired" investigation Monday night.More >>
Bulloch Street is back open between West 39th and West 40th streets following a "shots fired" investigation Monday night.More >>
Beaufort firefighters responded to a small shed fire overnight at the Port Royal Landing Marina in the Town of Port Royal.More >>
Beaufort firefighters responded to a small shed fire overnight at the Port Royal Landing Marina in the Town of Port Royal.More >>
Miquel Wilson has been found safe.More >>
Miquel Wilson has been found safe.More >>
Local Georgia state representatives spoke at Savannah State University Monday night about "Georgia Resists."More >>
Local Georgia state representatives spoke at Savannah State University Monday night about "Georgia Resists."More >>
The Savannah-Chatham Metro Police Department is searching for a missing 70-year-old man.More >>
The Savannah-Chatham Metro Police Department is searching for a missing 70-year-old man.More >>