Hwy 21 at I-95 in Port Wentworth shut down until Sunday night

Highway 21 at Interstate 95 in Port Wentworth is officially shut down for the weekend.

Crews from the Georgia Department of Transportation have been out in full force Saturday to construct the Diverging Diamond Interchange.

They say a large portion of what they will be doing is restriping the intersection.

Safety is very important for the workers, as well as drivers who have to come this way. Port Wentworth Police are making sure drivers and workers are safe as construction is underway. They ask drivers to give themselves a little extra time this weekend as construction zones will be changing.

One thing they want everyone to know is that they're taking extra precautions to ensure safety during this time - including beefing up patrol in all departments to make sure emergency response times are not affected during the road closure this weekend.

"Stay alert. Be prepared. The changing of the lanes, the changing of the direction of travel, all of that is going to be a dynamic situation. Just because you pass through it five minutes before, doesn't mean it's going to be the same when you come back through. We're gonna have to manipulate as equipment needs to move around," said Sgt. Kenny McDonald, Port Wentworth Police.

Again, police want to make sure drivers are more patient and cautious in the area since drivers will have to travel through detours while they are finishing up this project. It will reopen by 8 p.m. Sunday.

To view an interactive live map, click here.

