Metro Police searching for missing man

The Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man, last seen at a bus stop near Mall Way and Hodgson Memorial Drive on Thursday around 2 p.m.

57-year-old James Arthur Brown's relatives reported him missing Saturday after not having contact with him for several days. They say he is classified as a mental health consumer requiring care.

Brown is described a black male standing 5'6' and weighing 150 lbs. He has low-cut black hair and a gray beard. He may be wearing a white T-shirt, black pants, black shoes and a red fanny pack.

Police say Brown frequents the Oglethorpe Mall and Walmart on Montgomery Cross Road.

Anyone with information about Brown’s location should call 911 immediately.

