Metro Police searching for missing man

The Savannah-Chatham Metro Police Department is searching for a missing 11-year-old boy who was last seen at 7:15 p.m. in Willow Lakes.More >>
The Savannah-Chatham Metro Police Department is searching for a missing 70-year-old man.More >>
Savannah State University officially announced they will be reclassifying their athletics and moving down to Division II pending NCAA approval.More >>
Atlanta city council members voted Monday to send a proposal on decriminalizing marijuana possession back to a committee.More >>
The Tybee Island Police Department arrested a 14-year-old boy Friday night after he bought a gun from an undercover officer.More >>
