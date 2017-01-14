Ridgeland Police arrest final suspect in armed robbery on Jan. 7th

The final suspect associated in a January 7th armed robbery at a local trailer park community in Ridgeland was arrested Saturday morning after he turned himself in to Investigators at the Ridgeland Police Department.

A 25-year-old male victim from Estill, SC was lured through text messages from the suspects to Cobia Lane in the Carters Mill Estates Community in Ridgeland. He was then ordered out of the vehicle at gunpoint by Jorvin Cisneros, 17, of Hardeeville, along with two other armed males. The robbers knocked the victim out, stole his wallet, keys and phone, and left in the car.

The victim was transported by EMS to Coastal Carolina Medical Center in Hardeeville for treatment.

Ridgeland Police arrested Jorvin Cisneros at the Ridgeland High School on the afternoon of January 9th under charges of armed robbery as well as assault and battery 1st degree.

A 15-year-old Hispanic male juvenile was arrested on January 13th at the Ridgeland Police Department and transported to the DJJ Detention Facility in Columbia SC under the same charges.

The third suspect, Amado Alonzo Gonzalez, later turned himself in to Investigators at the Ridgeland Police Department just after 8 a.m. Saturday.

