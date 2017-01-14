Participants race through downtown Savannah at Unity 5K on MLK event

Runners came together Saturday morning for the 4th annual Unity 5K on MLK event. More than 140 participants raced through downtown Savannah.

All proceeds from the event will support Blessings in a Book Bag, a group that feeds the less fortunate students on the weekend.

Founder Mahogany Bowers says the event not only unites the community but also shows everyone what Savannah is all about.

"It's amazing to see so many people from different backgrounds come together and cheer each other on. And we're so excited to be able to give everybody a foundation to be able to do that. This shows everybody what Savannah is about, and it's about unity."

This was the fourth year of the Unity 5K on MLK benefiting Blessings in a Book Bag a Unity Music Festival in the park followed the race.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.