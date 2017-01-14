11th annual Pulse Art and Technology Festival held at Jepson Center

The 11th annual Pulse Art and Technology Festival is back in Savannah this weekend, bringing together traditionally different concepts at the Jepson Center.

Artists have used different technology - new tools and new ideas to bring interactive art to life.

There are new video games, 3D art, and even a dinosaur heads you can blow into to hear what they would have sounded like.

Organizers say this exhibit is all about being interactive with art - rather than the typical look but don't touch scenario.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.