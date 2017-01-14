Oatland Island Wolf Trail reopens after Hurricane Matthew

The last animal exhibited destroyed by Hurricane Matthew is back open at the Oatland Island Wildlife Center.

Everyone celebrated the reopening of the wolf exhibit with cookies and lemonade Saturday morning.

Crews had to remove and replace almost the entire fenceline around that exhibit. The storm also knocked down dozens of trees.

A large crowd came out to watch the wolves back in action.

The director says it's especially gratifying for those who grew up in the area attending the park as kids.

"Well, it feels great. The hurricane was in October, and now were in January so it has taken us a long time to recover but we're really happy to be back open to the public," said Heather Merbs, Oatland Island Wildlife Center Director. "And they now bring their own children here on the weekends, or they're coming on field trips and so I think it's just great being able to return to normalcy after the hurricane has just been great for us."

Several boardwalks around the island still need to be fixed.

Merbs thanked the community support from members and local businesses alike in this cleanup effort.

