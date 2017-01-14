Folks attend Martin Luther King Jr. parade in Glennville

Folks in Tattnall County got an early start to the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.

Hundreds took part in the annual Martin Luther King parade in Glennville Saturday. They honored longtime teacher and coach, William Hall, as Grand Marshal.

The Committee for Social Change has organized the parade for more than a quarter century.

The Grand Marshal says the community and nation have progressed since the start of the civil rights movement.

"Going back to then, we've made progress. Still have a ways to go but we've made progress," said William Hall, Grand Marshal.

Organizers followed the parade with a community-wide church service.

