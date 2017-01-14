Insure Ga helping families apply for health insurance by deadline

The deadline to sign up for the Affordable Care Act, also known Obamacare, is quickly approaching - on Saturday, a local non-profit helped families get the coverage they need.

The deadline to signup is January 31st, but organizers with Insure Georgia are trying to get people signed up this weekend. They say if you sign up by January 15th your insurance will kick in on February 1st. If you wait until the deadline, it will be after that.

Although their event just ended, you can still call Insure Georgia for help at 1-866-988-8246.

They are pushing for people to get signed up early rather than waiting until the last minute when you may run into issues.

"Open enrollment started November 1st and it will end January 31st and with today being about mid-January, were trying to get people signed up before the 15th because if we can get them signed up today or by tomorrow their health insurance will kick in February 1. Anything after January 15th their health insurance will start March 1," said Cozell Harris, Insure Georgia.

Again, if you want health insurance for the 2017 year through the Affordable Care Act, you need to enroll on the marketplace before Jan. 31, unless you qualify for special enrollment.

If you have already enrolled in a plan but are having second thoughts about it, you can change your plan, but you must do so by Jan 31st or you could be facing penalties around $2,000 or more depending on your income.

