Jurassic Quest brings life-size dinosaurs to Savannah exhibit

If you want to see a life-size dinosaur, now is your chance!

Jurassic Quest is in Savannah for the first time ever with a brand new show.

The event will be held at the Savannah International Convention Center on Saturday and Sunday.

The exhibit features 80 animatronic, life-size dinosaurs - including a Spinosaurus, two giant T-rex, and an Apatosaurus.

The exhibit walks you through the Triassic, Jurassic, and Cretaceous periods.

"It's wonderful. We have just walked in but it looks great. We got VIP tickets that we're going to hear over to the bounce bounces and do the rides," said Rebecca Irizari, event attendee.

Activities include walking dinosaur rides, fossil digs, paleontology and fossil stations, dinosaur bounce houses, crafts, face painting, and much more!.

