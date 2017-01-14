Popular exhibit returns to Jepson Center

The Jepson Center was full of visitors Saturday - thanks to the return of a popular exhibit.

As part of the exhibit, some elementary school students showed off what they have been learning about this school year.

The students researched and designed a prosthetic tail fin for Winter the dolphin.

They also designed potential habitats for Mr. Poppers Penguins and worked on global warming awareness.

The art incorporated science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics.

