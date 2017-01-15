GDOT reopens Highway 21 at I-95 in Port Wentworth

GDOT crews have reopened Highway 21 at Interstate 95 in Port Wentworth.

The new Diverging Diamond Interchange is the first of its kind in our area - with the nearest ones being in Atlanta.

The 7-month project came in at a total of $6.5 million, mostly covered by house bill 170.

The project was identified after GDOT officials assessed the traffic needs of the quickly growing area of Port Wentworth. Now when drivers come off of I-95, they can jump right in to the flow of traffic on Highway 21.

"We have the divergent diamond which is the first of its kind outside of Atlanta, and it's also the first of its kind that goes under the interstate, most of the others go over. So we're thrilled about that, but the main thing we're thrilled about is we have a good flow pattern. It's been exciting 5 minutes ago with the cars allowed to drive through with our Sheriff's department," said Ann Purcell, state transportation board.

Although the road is back open, the project is not completely finished. GDOT says there will be a few lane closures throughout the rest of the week as crews finishing installing islands and signage.

Motorists are asked to drive slowly in the area until everyone gets used to the change.

