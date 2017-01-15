Beaufort County deputies locate runaway teen

UPDATE: 16-year-old runaway Brandon Welch has been located. He is safe and unharmed.

The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating 16-year-old Brandon Welch.

Deputies and K9 units are searching for Brandon, who is believed to be traveling on foot. He was last seen at his Burlington Circle home around 11 p.m. Saturday night and could possibly be in danger.

Welch is 5'11" and roughly 130 lbs, with brown hair with brown eyes and may be wearing a purple hooded sweatshirt with "Royal Live Oaks" on it. Brandon's family is very concerned for his well-being.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact Emergency Dispatch 911 or Sergeant Angela Crumpton 843.255.3707.

