SWAT arrests 6 burglary suspects on Hilton Head Island

The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office responded to a burglary in progress at a residence on Periwinkle Lane on Hilton Head Island, early Sunday afternoon.

Upon arrival, deputies quickly detained four subjects coming out of the residence and discovered two subjects were still inside.

SWAT entered the residence a short time ago and apprehended the two remaining suspects. All six subjects associated with the burglary are now in custody.

"We knew that Jackie and Jill weren't there and that nobody was supposed to be there that's number 1. number 2 when we saw them filing out and I walked around to see what was going on, they weren't in the street, they weren't in the yard, so I assumed they were in the house so I went around back and heard a cough, she looked out front and saw the door move we knew it was time to call the police," said Billy Rogers, Folly Field resident.

It took nearly three hours for the remaining two suspects to surrender. No injuries were reported.

Homeowners say ongoing repairs and vacation rentals make them a target for crime - so they're encouraging neighbors to say something if you see anything out of the ordinary.

