Identity released of woman found deceased on dirt road in Effingham County

The Effingham County Sheriff's Office is investigating a suspicious death after a woman was found lying along a dirt road on the north side of the county.

The sheriff's office tells us the body of 27-year-old Courtney Wells of Guyton was found on Riverside Drive, Sunday morning. They are calling her death “suspicious."

Deputies tell us Wells' body was found on one side of the rural dirt road, while some of her belongings were found on the other. Evidence markers show the spots police have been looking at the closest.

At this time, the cause of death is being withheld by authorities as they continue the investigation. It's not known if anyone living along Riverside Drive saw anything, but of course, anyone with information about this investigation should contact police immediately.

The Effingham County Sheriff's Office says more information should be available in a few days. Stay with WTOC.

