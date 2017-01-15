International artist holds studio open house in Savannah

International Artist Jerome Meadows hosted a studio open house in Savannah over the weekend.

Jerome's art was displayed at the Indigo Sky community gallery on Sunday. Meadows says the mix medium art is what he calls "assemblages" or three-dimensional collages.

He says he's inspired by everything from what's in the news every day to his own personal experiences. He wants those who view his art to form their own opinions about it.

"One of the things that I do with these pieces is I try to keep the titles as uninformative as possible so that the viewer brings their story to the symbolism that is there," said Jerome Meadows, artist.

The exhibition will stay open until February 5th. Make sure to call ahead - because it is by appointment only.

