SCMPD investigating early-morning shooting on Oak Forest Drive

The Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police are investigating a shooting that injured a 26-year-old man on Oak Forest Drive on Monday morning.

The incident happened around 2:45 a.m. Officers responded to the scene and found Johnson with a non-life threatening gunshot wound. The man was transported to Memorial University Medical Center.

The victim was reportedly walking toward nearby woods when he heard a loud noise and discovered he was shot. The incident remains under investigation. The victim is not cooperating with investigators.

Anyone with information on this case should contact the SCMPD tip line by dialing 912.525.3124. Information may also be forwarded to CrimeStoppers at 912.234.2020. Tipsters remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.

