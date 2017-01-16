Woman found dead in W. Montgomery Cross Road home identified

Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Violent Crimes detectives are investigating after a woman was found dead in her home on W. Montgomery Cross Road on Sunday.

Officers responded to the residence around 8:30 p.m. and found the body of 30-year-old Brie Wilson inside.

The GBI Crime Lab will determine the exact cause and manner of death, and circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation.

Anyone with information on this case should contact investigators at 912.651.6728 or through the SCMPD tip line by dialing 912.525.3124. Information may also be forwarded to CrimeStoppers at 912.234.2020. Tipsters remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.

